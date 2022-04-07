BABCOCK RANCH - More than 2,000 homes have been sold at Babcock Ranch, putting it on pace for a record-setting year, said a spokesperson for developer Kitson & Partners.
So far in the first quarter, more than 300 homes were sold, spokesperson Angela Bell said.
"This is a significant milestone from a development perspective and for the 2,000 families who were looking for a better way of life and found it at Babcock Ranch," Kitson & Partners CEO/Chairman Syd Kitson said in a statement.
When built out, the community will have about 19,500 homes on 18,000 acres and 6 million square feet of commercial space.
Construction at Babcock Ranch continues to accelerate with the demand for new homes and neighborhood amenities and facilities.
Babcock Ranch homebuilders — Arthur Rutenberg, Divco Custom Homes, Florida Lifestyle Homes, Lennar, Meritage Homes, Pulte Homes, and WCI — offer more than 50 home designs ranging from 1,120 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet and priced from the $200,000s to more than $1.5 million.
They are built to Florida Green Building coalition standards, emphasizing energy and water conservation.
Babcock Ranch has been recognized as the country's 14th fastest-selling master-planned community in 2021 by RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, and was named Master Planned Community of the Year by the Lee Building Industry Association for a second consecutive year in 2021.
The newest neighborhood — Innovation Way — is a living laboratory and testing lab showcasing seven homes featuring technologies of the future. On display are energy-efficient, water-conserving and healthy homes built by Lennar, Pulte Homes and D.R. Horton.
The public can make an appointment by calling Babcock Ranch to tour the homes on Innovation Way.
Florida Power & Light will oversee analysis and collection of energy efficient data throughout the two-year testing period.
Based on the results and customer demands, some of the new technologies might be incorporated into new homes being built in the future.
