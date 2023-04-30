FORT MYERS — Babcock Ranch’s design earned top honors in the Edison Awards ceremony in Fort Myers on April 20, according to a news release.
Babcock Ranch was honored for its groundbreaking innovation in the resilient design category, the release noted.
This year’s recognition focuses on the water, power and technological infrastructure designed to allow residents to shelter in place and quickly recover in the wake of a major storm.
“Until last September, we were known as America’s first solar-powered town,” Syd Kitson said in the news release.
Kitson is chairman and CEO of Kitson & Partners and the founder of Babcock Ranch.
“But then came Hurricane Ian, and our focus shifted from renewable energy and sustainability to resiliency,” Kitson said. “Ian put all that preparation, all that hard work and planning, everything, to the ultimate test.”
All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners, the release noted.
“The resilience of Babcock Ranch is not an accident,” Kitson said in the release. “We have an incredible team that has factored storm safety into every element of the community. This award is also a testament to the vision of all the local and state agencies that allowed us to be pioneering in our design.”
The Edison Awards, named after American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes world-changing innovations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.