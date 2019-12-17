PUNTA GORDA — Babcock is burning, and the developer thinks that's a good thing.
Some of the residents of the new and growing community, however, have accused the independent special district of contributing to global warming.
Do you think controlled burns are bad and contribute to global warming?
Babcock resident Robert Eschenfelder said he has few neighbors in the remote community that is just gearing up in the past two years. The new friends he has made, however, were dismayed to learn they could not sit outside last week while dining at Babcock's Table & Tap restaurant, because the smoke was too thick.
"Each time I come home to find yet another tower of smoke coming up off where I now live, it makes me sick," Eschenfelder said. "I tried to reach out to the developer, but of course, got no response."
Burning at Babcock is aimed at protecting the environmentally sensitive lands as well as the residents who live there, said John Broderick, senior vice president of development at Kitson & Partners, Inc. Staff from Kitson & Partners currently serve on the district governing board, acting as the quasi-government running Babcock while the population builds up. Eventually, residents take over these tax-setting boards.
"It really is the best thing for the environment," said Broderick, pointing out the need to reduce brush build up and invasive species. Human development has limited natural fires that used to do this job.
Founder Syd Kitson was the driving force behind the development of Babcock more than 10 years ago, and is the one who labeled the community as an environmental oasis. It's rules require high efficiency construction, limitations on lawns over native plantings, limits on fertilizers, and controlled plantings around water bodies. Kitson gave land for free to Florida Power and Light for a giant solar installation. These standards drew many environmentally minded residents to Babcock.
"If the developer is really going to live by an ethos of environmentalism, then it must go the extra miles as it builds the community out," Eschenfelder told the Sun.
There is no need for subdivision builders in Babcock to clear cut the land, because Babcock was laid out so the development would be on land already compromised, said Babcock spokesperson Lisa Hall. Land where homes are going was already cleared for agriculture, cattle grazing or rock mining, she said.
When heritage oaks are at risk in Babcock, Hall said, Babcock has transplanted them throughout the community.
Kitson bought 92,000 acres from the Babcock heirs about 14 years ago and sold 73,000 to the state at a lower price for preservation. Of the remaining land, about half, or 20,000 acres, is set aside to remain as open space, Broderick said.
And finally, much of the smoke that residents may see is not actually in the Babcock development district, Broderick said. There are controlled burns underway in the conservation areas to the west, he said - Webb Wildlife Management Area, he said, and over the border also in Lee County.
Eschenfelder was not reassured by these explanations. Surely, he said, there are ways to eliminate invasive species without burning them.
"Whether a plant is a nuisance exotic or just pine/palm/brush which must give way for construction, all such materials can be dealt with in ways which allow for nutrients to be put back into nature, as opposed to putting more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere," he wrote to the Sun.
Controlled burns will continue throughout the winter season into March, Broderick said, perhaps more this year than last. Last year was dryer, so some of the burning was not done.
The district sends out emails alerting residents to the fire activities, he said.
