PUNTA GORDA — "Our bodies are not on the ballot" and "My reproductive rights are not up for vote nor discussion" are messages Staphany Miro wrote on her social media page ahead of Saturday's protest in Punta Gorda.
The Bans Off Our Bodies Rally Women's March runs from noon-2 p.m. in Punta Gorda.
Miro and Melinda Gillespie hope more than 300 women gather at the corner of West Marion Ave and Taylor Street to learn more about what could happen to women in Florida after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
On Thursday, a Florida judge temporarily blocked Florida's 15-week abortion ban. Judge John C. Cooper gave a verbal ruling in Leon County Circuit Court that the law is "unconstitutional because it violates the privacy provision of the state’s constitution."
On Friday, the new law went into effect because the judge hadn't put his order in writing. Milo said this also causes confusion for women in need of the procedure, hospitals and providers.
Speakers on Saturday include medical providers to educate on women's rights, health care issues, women's history and how the march can make a difference.
"We will then have a peaceful march in solidarity for women's rights; women's rights to choose, to bodily autonomy, the right to equal and safe health care, medical privacy and protection of our First and Fourth amendment rights," Gillespie said.
Gillespie has a link on her social media page to file a complaint against anyone inquiring about women's medical records. She said a complaint can be filed against "anyone" not listed on a woman's private health information release.
She said information will be available at the rally about Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. HIPPA is a federal law to protect "sensitive patient health information" from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge.
While both working fulltime jobs, Gillespie said she and Miro are spreading education and promoting equality for the rally.
"Regardless of what your personal choice would be, stand behind the woman of your community, your daughters, wives, mothers and sisters," Miro said.
