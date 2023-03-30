PUNTA GORDA — Henry Eichert was all smiles at his retirement party at Capt. Bill’s Barber Shop.
Eichert, 91, said he had to retire “early” due to a medical situation. He hadn’t planned on retiring just yet.
Eichert recently had surgery for an arterial blockage that involved stents put in his leg, said Theresa Briggs, a fellow barber and friend of Eichert’s.
“In his 38 years working at Captain Bill’s, Henry never missed a day of work or was late,” Briggs said.
But two weeks ago, he came to work and spoke to his fellow barbers.
“’I’m sorry to tell you this, but it is time for me to retire,’” Briggs recalled Eichert saying.
Eichert said the surgery to clear a blockage in his left leg was successful; however, it left him with neuropathy, which makes it difficult for him to stand long hours.
“My son bought me these shoes, and they help,” Eichert said, pointing to his sneakers.
The shop is owned by Bill Rogner, but the barbers are self-employed, leasing their chairs for the time they work, Briggs said.
“Until six months ago, Henry worked 10-hour days, five days a week,” Briggs said.
Then he went to three days a week.
Rogner and Eichert raced sailboats together for 35 years, he said. Eichert had been the night auditor for a Punta Gorda Holiday Inn.
“And I talked him into going to barber school,” Rogner said.
Rogner said doing the books for the hotel “was getting old” for Eichert, who wanted to change careers.
Eichert sat next to his wife Helen, whom he called “a younger woman.”
She’s going to turn 89.
Helen Eichert is going to have her newly retired husband around more often now.
“She’s a good boss,” Henry Eichert said, to which she laughed.
He has some retirement goals.
“Be happy,” Eichert said, grinning.
Between his feet was a 12-pack of his favorite adult beverage, Yuengling Traditional Lager — one of his retirement gifts.
Apparently, Eichert drinks one can a year on New Year’s Eve. There was laughter as someone noted the dozen beers will last for more than a decade.
His fellow barbers decorated the shop with banners and balloons, and had cake and pizza to celebrate. They’d had a 90th birthday part for him as well, Briggs said.
The Daily Sun wrote about his 90th birthday, as he was among the oldest barbers in the U.S.
During that interview, Rogner said he’s never seen anyone so spry, and still working, at 90.
“He’s amazing,” Rogner said. “I don’t know anybody who comes in this shop at his age and is in that good of shape ... He’s got a lot of customers whose hair he’s been cutting for over 30 years (and) a lot of the people they just keep coming back over and over again.”
His barber friends and former clients needn’t think they’ve seen the last of Eichert.
He said he’ll be “dropping in” from time to time.
