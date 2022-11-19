PUNTA GORDA — Georgia-born Becky Copenhaver has always felt more at home outdoors than in.
After a high school job with the Youth Conservation Corps and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, she moved to Punta Gorda in 1979.
There, Copenhaver took a job with Peppertree Nursery, helping landscape the new Fishermen’s Village and Emerald Pointe, then started her own landscaping business with husband, Copey.
She absorbed everything she could about the science of plants from the Charlotte County Extension Service Master Gardener program and went on to earn certifications and licenses in landscape design, landscape technology and horticulture.
But 40 years of landscaping took their toll, and Copenhaver began pursuing a dream of having her own plant shop, where she could sell not just greenery but also quirky yard art, artifacts and pottery — pieces with a story, the sort of stuff she loved.
“I didn’t like the trend I was seeing in landscape,” she said. “Everybody wanted curbing and white stone, and nobody wanted any trees. Not my gig! I love shady areas, things full of flowers, natural.”
And funky eccentricities tucked in where you least expect them.
In 2018, she leaped at the chance to open Becky’s Garden Shoppe, inside and around a 1920s cottage on the Powell’s Nursery property in Punta Gorda.
The little green and purple bungalow turned out to be more like a home, with shaded paths that wound through private gardens, yard art peeking out to surprise visitors. You’d have thought Copenhaver lived there.
The place was exactly her gig.
The shop thrived there for more than four years, supplying gardeners throughout the area … until Hurricane Ian.
The century-old cottage stood up to the storm, but the most precious parts — gardens, plants and trees — were ravaged.
“Then I stumbled upon this place,” Copenhaver said of the other little 1920s cottage that she now occupies, facing U.S. 41 southbound and Shorty’s Place.
“When they told me it was going to be a contractor’s office, I said, ‘No! That’s just wrong’ and started moving in the next day.”
She opened three days after getting her first shipment of plants, including two dozen milkweeds bearing various stages of Monarch butterflies which now live in a caged green cart that also survived the hurricane.
Inside, the cottage has been emptied of candy and popcorn from its days as the PG Social House Candy Bar.
As of this writing, a boho pileup of cowboy hats, oil paintings, steamer trunks, wildlife prints, pottery, antiqued furniture, wicker baskets and a cowhide-covered bench wait to be laid out for browsers.
Overnight, Becky’s Garden Shoppe made itself right at home on the mahoe-shaded courtyard of 124 Cross St.
Colorful tables and chairs left over from Trabue, Angela’s and PG Social House have returned to the outdoor patio.
And Copenhaver said it’s still OK for folks to bring their wine and lunches there from Carissa and Alicia Scott’s next-door deli, 264 on Marion Avenue.
For more information visit Becky’s Garden Shoppe, 124 Cross St. (U.S. 41 southbound, across from Shorty’s Place), Punta Gorda, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday or call 941-621-8551.
