By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
After a brief vacation, the Punta Gorda Council reconvenes Wednesday with progress on the agenda.
The city council will meet at 9 a.m. in the City Council chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave.
There are three projects that could be entering a second phase, pending city council review and approval.
Gilchrist Park
Renovations at Gilchrist Park have proven controversial since the first phase — the east end of the park — was completed in 2017 along West Retta Esplanade, with parking and noise issues consistently referenced.
The city is trudging on with the second phase of changes at the park regardless, providing more parking from the gazebo to the current Bayfront/Boat Club area as well as other renovations to the park.
“The ‘Harborwalk Area 2a and 2b project’, from West Gill Street to Berry Street, will complete the missing link connection of Harborwalk from Berry Street, to the Ponce De Leon statue along the waterfront with landscaping, decorative lighting, and other amenities,” said Melissa Reichert, city communications manager.
“In addition to the improvements within the park, improvements to Retta Esplanade streetscape will include parking, street trees, decorative lighting and special intersection treatments,” Reichert said.
On Wednesday, the City Council will have the opportunity to approve and discuss a contract with Pavement Maintenance of Fort Myers, the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, for work on the city’s Harborwalk parallel to the park, which is aligned with phase two of the Gilchrist Park renovation project.
Total cost of project: $3.6 million
Current budget: $2.6 million
Additional funding: $1 million-plus (rounded)
Veterans Park
Veterans Park is a major attraction for tourists and residents in Punta Gorda, even though it is still in the redesign process.
Those renovations are also on the table for Wednesday’s City Council meeting, with the hiring of Stevens and Layton, the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, of Fort Myers. Changes are on the way for the park’s donors plaza, Purple Heart Memorial, mural wall plaza, gazebo ceremonial area, parking and “streetscaping.”
“The Veteran’s Park Phase II project will complete the improvements at the park complimenting the existing Vietnam Memorial Wall, Freedom Fountain and Gazebo,” Reichert said. “This will enhance a visitor’s experience at the park.
“The new gazebo area will allow for better seating for events, the plazas will allow for larger gatherings and the renovation of the entrance area will allow for better organization of the existing memorial bricks, plaques and monuments into specific sections.”
Total Base bid and contingency: $391,652.60
Additional charges paid by the city:
Permits: $25,000.00
Total Project Cost: $416,652.60
Septic to sewer
In October 2016, Charlotte County’s utilities department began developing its sewer master plan as a road map for future development of sewer and wastewater systems in Charlotte County, according to city documents.
On Wednesday, there will be a presentation of Punta Gorda’s second phase of its “septic to sewer” master plan and financial analysis.
“All city residents are already on sewer, so they won’t be affected,” Reichert said.
There are over 1,300 lots that will be transitioned over the next nine to 10 years in the Punta Gorda/Charlotte county area.
“Actual septic systems for occupied lots is approximately 850 lots,” Reichert said. “The remainder of lots would still be assessed and would hook up to sewer as they build out. As such, the city will work with the county to assess these residents, since they are not within the city of Punta Gorda boundaries.
“This project is important to Charlotte County and Punta Gorda in that the goal is to improve and protect the water quality in Charlotte Harbor. This is a regional and collaborative effort. Conversion from septic to sewer is expected to reduce pollution.”
