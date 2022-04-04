PUNTA GORDA - Bermont Road is fully open again Monday evening following repairs from a two-car crash on Saturday that resulted in three killed.
Identification of the three who died remains pending through the Charlotte County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities said the early morning crash occurred when a semi-truck and a pickup hit each other in a head-on collision on Bermont Road.
The FHP crash report indicates the crash occurred when the pickup, traveling west, moved into the eastbound lane of travel and collided with the front of the semi-truck.
Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash, damaging both vehicles and the roadway. A driver and a passenger in the pickup were declared dead at the scene, along with the driver of the semi-truck.
For most of the weekend, Bermont Road was closed to traffic between State Road 29 and 31, due to the damage to the road surface.
According to county officials, a contractor was called in to repave the road in that area; the contractor was unable to do so until Monday, when repairs were completed and the road reopened.
Todd Dunn, spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS, told The Daily Sun on Monday that Bermont Road is a regular location for emergency response. He noted the road is heavily traveled, especially by larger trucks.
"It's a tragic situation," said Dunn, referring to the weekend crash.
The crash remains under investigation as of Monday evening.
