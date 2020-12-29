PUNTA GORDA — With so many months of shutdowns and setbacks due to COVID-19, local nonprofits Peace River Wildlife Center and Charlotte County Homeless Coalition have received some much-needed additional funding thanks to Beyond Ourselves of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
Beyond Ourselves − a PGICA a community service organization − recently held its annual Beyond Ourselves Ball but had to go virtual with the charity event this year because of coronavirus concerns.
“Due to current health regulations, it was impossible to host an in-person event," said Patricia Smith, Beyond Ourselves co-chairman, in a press release. "So, the organization (met the) challenge by encouraging everyone to attend the virtual event."
Through the virtual ball, Beyond Ourselves was able to donate $3,200 to each local nonprofit.
For each attendee or family, Beyond Ourselves reps suggested a donation of $70.
Those who donated were entered into a drawing for a number of gift cards.
