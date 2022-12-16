PUNTA GORDA ISLES — In 2012, a group of women living in Punta Gorda Isles decided to get together monthly and discuss ways they could help the community.
They named the club Beyond Ourselves.
"We all come from somewhere else, and we wanted to do something good for someone else — hence the name," said Debra Guido, a member of the group.
Ten years later, there are 92 members in the club who have been organizing fundraisers to help the homeless in Charlotte County, as well as Peace River Wildlife Center.
Last year, the "Share Your Love for Kids Home Tour" event raised more than $44,000 for kids in Charlotte County.
This year, because the need is so great, Guido began knocking on doors in Punta Gorda asking residents and organizations for donations.
"We need cash right now to help victims of Hurricane Ian," Guido said.
At its annual holiday party on Dec. 13, the ladies presented a check for $7,365 to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
"Jenifer Welch, director of development for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, was very appreciative of the donation.
"People have been very giving since the hurricane," Welch said. "Homelessness has a whole new face. Our food pantry served more than 2,400 people this month. Last January we were assisting 600 families each month."
The coalition provides more than 200 hot meals per day, Welch said.
"We collect food and monetary donations year round to maintain this service," she said.
Beyond Ourselves collects funds, personal items and bedding year round (known as the Shoebox Collection) for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Drop off donations at 2001 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda.
Beyond Ourselves Linda Alexander, co-chair of the annual Beyond Ourselves Bash "BOB" fundraising event, said more than $26,000 was raised at the November event.
"We want all of the money raised to stay right here in the community," said Debra Griffith, president of Beyond Ourselves.
The 2023 Share the Love of Kids Home Tour is planned for Feb. 4. The pre-tour for sponsors, homeowners, and volunteers will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 3, followed by the homeowner and volunteer thank you party at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic association. The event benefits charities that support Charlotte County children in need. The Home Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 9 is a special discount day when tickets can be purchased for $30 online from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., or in the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For tickets, call 941-637-1655 or go to https://www.pgica.org.
Beyond Ourselves is a charitable club within the umbrella of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. Since 2012, the organization has raised more than $500,000 in charitable donations.
For more information, visit www.pgica.org.
