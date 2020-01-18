PUNTA GORDA — Mark this on your calendar.
Bullwhip-crackin' "Big John" Lloyd, of Big John's BBQ, and True Holiness Church of Living in Punta Gorda are hosting a new festival for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Known for his horse-riding and bullwhip skills, the 65-year-old Punta Gorda native wanted a "fully free event" for area families in honor of the civil rights icon.
Big John's MLK Jr. Day festival begins at 11 a.m. at Cooper Street and Helen Avenue in Punta Gorda.
"We just want to offer an event for kids that is completely free," Lloyd said. "Most people in this community don’t have (a lot of) money. So I’ve been asking local business people in the community to help me fund a festival for Martin Luther King Day — which is a great day — so we can do something for the kids to remember and enjoy themselves without any costs."
Lloyd said there's a bouncehouse, horses and other activities for kids. Hamburgers, hotdogs, desserts and drinks are also available at no cost.
"We are doing this just to give away (things) to the kids," Lloyd said. "We just didn’t like how the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivals have been run in the past (in town)."
Every year, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade honors Dr. King in Punta Gorda, beginning at 11 a.m. at 75 Taylor St. and concluding at the New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center, 650 Mary St., for a follow-up rally with speakers, some free kid activities and multiple vendors.
Lloyd had participated in the parade but had failed to submit this year's event application, said the Rev. Dr. Carl F. Brooks of the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
"There are rules and regulations that we have got to go by," Brooks said. "The city has stipulated rules and regulations. You just can’t come here and do whatever you want to do because we are governed by the city. We welcome anybody — (Big) John Lloyd, his church — anybody that wants to come in."
