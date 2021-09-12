'Big John' Lloyd to slow down decades-old BBQ business

PUNTA GORDA — “Big John” Lloyd was training to become a cowboy when he started cooking, more than four decades ago in Charlotte County.
He had been working for ranchers, including Boots Crane, Bucky McQueen and the McQueen family along with others, he said.
“I worked for all of those ranchers and they kind of talked me into doing some cooking and all, but I didn’t have a grill at the time,” Lloyd said.
With help from those ranchers and other friends, he assembled his double- sided grill.
With it, the lifelong Punta Gorda resident became a local barbecue legend.
Lloyd, 67, said he plans on slowing down. He has closed his Saturday barbecue business at his home on East Helen Avenue.
“I love doing barbecue but I’m just getting older now,” Lloyd said. “My health won’t allow me to sell (every Saturday) and do as much as I want to do.”
He celebrates his 40 years of local work, and selling barbecue “for so many events in town.”
Lloyd has fed thousands in the area through the decades, barbecuing at the Florida International Air Show, the Punta Gorda Block Party, for the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park, among countless others.
He owned Punta Gorda restaurant Big John’s and Lloyd Boys BBQ, which closed down around a decade ago.
In 2020, he was featured on the PBS show “Somewhere South,” exploring the origins of Southern Barbecue across North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.
No matter where he barbecued, he always used the same grill.
“A lot of my friends sent me to look at grills, and they have $10,000 grills but they don’t taste like this $200 grill,” Lloyd said. “It’s not the price of the grill that makes it taste good, it’s the quality of the food that is going on the grill and the man who knows what he’s doing.”
Lloyd’s menu has always featured ribs, chicken, pulled pork, collard greens, sweet corn, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread, as well as hot and mild barbecue sauce.
”People love the sauce,” he said.
Lloyd said their barbecue stood out because they always slow-grilled the meat.
“Everybody else smoked their meat because it’s easier to do,” he said. “They put it in the smoker and would leave it.
“Grilling it (like we do), you have to stay there and turn it and cook it and then you’re slow grilling it.”
Lloyd said he plans to still cater private parties and hopes to publish a recipe book by the end of the year. (For information about catering, call 941-391-1533.)
Friends of Lloyd, like Frank Desguin, became a little nervous when they heard he was closing down his Saturday business.
“I love his barbecue and greens,” Desguin said. “I’m sorry to see him ‘retire’ from the weekend cooking but I’m glad to hear he will continue catering.”
Lloyd has been a staple for years at local parades and events showing off his cowboy skills, as well as his cooking.
“‘Big John’ is a real character and a community treasure,” Desguin said. “He’s a superb horseman and (bull) whip cracker. He also (has always given) back to the community putting on events benefiting local kids ... I often asked folks what the biggest float was that they saw in a Punta Gorda parade and their answer was ‘Johnny Lloyd on a horse.’”
Lloyd also worked for the city of Punta Gorda’s Utilities Department for more than 40 years, retiring in 2013.
Rick Keeney has been friends with Lloyd for years — growing up with him in Punta Gorda, working with him at the city’s Utilities Department and even partnering with him at one point for the catering business.
“John’s always been a constant part of the community,” Keeney said. “He would hold events at the Cooper Street Recreation Center (in Punta Gorda) and feed the community and have something for the kids ... Pony rides or something to bring people together.”
Keeney said Lloyd would also support local youth organizations like 4-H and the National FFA Organization.
“He would go to the Charlotte County Fair and buy a pig or two from the 4-H or FFA kids,” Keeney said. “He would then have the pig butchered and then go to the Cooper Rec Center and feed the community.”
Keeney said Lloyd has always been inclusive with people.
“John’s always thought highly of the community and he brings people together,” he said
Longtime Punta Gorda local and friend Michael Haymans echoed Keeney’s sentiment.
“John Lloyd has been an outspoken ambassador for racial harmony,” Haymans said. “Our community is richer in human capital because of ‘Big John.’”
Lloyd said love and community keep him coming back, even as he slows down his business.
“The barbecue business has been good for me,” he said. “I got a name for it and did a lot of great things with it. I love people and it taught me how to love better and the meaning of love. ... This love needs to travel around the world with what’s going on with hate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.