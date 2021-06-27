The Chrises, Evans and Lansdale, just spread their sway over more of Punta Gorda, from Fishermen’s Village to Deep Creek.
Lansdale Beefs Up Holdings
In 2016, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s CEO Chris Elliott told an interviewer, “If I could clone Chris Lansdale, I would clone him 150 times."
At the rate Lansdale’s going, he might have to.
Back in 2012, the then-six-year-old Beef 'O' Brady's on Taylor Road in Punta Gorda was often empty, its owners retiring. It was also on corporate’s shutdown shortlist.
"I can say this unequivocally,” Elliott continued. “In my entire career, I’ve never seen a turnaround story that was as good as this one.”
After Chris Lansdale took charge, that same restaurant would become the company’s biggest, highest-volume franchise.
He’d started with the company as a manager 15 years ago. Sales went up 30 percent after he became Punta Gorda’s fourth owner.
He was named Beef ‘O’ Brady’s 2015 Franchisee of the Year.
At last count, the 10,500-square-foot Punta Gorda space was unlike any other Beef’s. It held 52 TVs, six different rooms, (not coincidentally) six NFL fan clubs, a video arcade and a golf simulator.
The pandemic hasn’t been kind to the Tampa-based Beef ‘O’ Brady’s chain. From an all-time high of 270, it dropped to 151 stores in 2019, and recently to 139 in 16 states, 15 to 20 of them corporate owned. Two local Beefs, in Port Charlotte and Englewood, left the corporation.
None of that fazed Lansdale.
Now he has another big footprint to fill — the new 5,711-square-foot, 240-seat Deep Creek Beef’s — the first restaurant that he’s designed, built and opened from scratch
Lansdale started construction early this year on the Sandhill Boulevard location that was once home to Emil’s Sports Bar & Grill, gutted three years ago by a three-alarm fire.
“It almost became a medical supply warehouse instead of another restaurant,” he said. “But I guess we have a good reputation around here, so the building’s owner reached out to me to see if I’d be interested."
Every seat in Deep Creek has TV coverage, from 44 overhead screens. A huge outdoor deck gets pass-through service at its own bar. There are 18 taps, with six assigned to different breweries like Fat Point, Motorworks, Fort Myers Brewing, Bell’s of Michigan and Big Storm, pouring a rotating selection of craft beers.
“Over in Punta Gorda, you’ve got the Celtic Ray, IceHouse, Shorty’s Place, with so many taps,” Lansdale explained. “We’re trying to deliver all that to Deep Creek.
“Of course we’ll get customers not just from Deep Creek, but also Lake Suzy, Kings Gate, Maple Leaf, the Peachland and Midway areas. We expect to hire 50.”
Lansdale has paid his dues, working in restaurants more than 25 years since he was 15, from a 6 a.m. shift at a Michigan Burger King to being the first to light “The Wolf,” Bocca Lupo’s coal-fired beast that never sleeps.
“It’s all I’ve ever done,” he said.
Now he’s at a Beef’s, one way or another, 70 hours a week.
“I have a baby boy now, so I try to be home more. But when you’re the owner, you’re never really off the clock. I work at home, on my phone, on my computer, with calls every hour, every day.”
How’s he going to manage two Beefs, with (hint!) a third big one on the way?
“I have really good help. Punta Gorda is pretty much running without me under the leadership of longtime employees like GM Amanda Smith and Ed Lewis as GM assistant.”
Justin Starr, formerly a Punta Gorda kitchen manager, is GM at Deep Creek.
“The whole idea is for Beef ‘O’ Brady’s to be a family-friendly, community, local hangout kind of place,” Lansdale said. “We don’t call ourselves a bar, even though we sell full liquor. We’re a restaurant where you can have a drink while you eat.
“And we’ve refrained from doing anything drastic with our prices. Beef’s prides itself on being a value platform to feed families, instead of being only once a week because it costs so much to go out.”
The owner who seems to wear a different team’s gear every day added, “We’re in with all the youth sports programs, anything having to do with youth education.
“That’s what’s so exciting about having a new restaurant — another vessel for good community work, supporting more people and good causes.”
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Deep Creek ($-$$, O), 941-732-9464 (WING), 24901 Sandhill Boulevard, Punta Gorda (Deep Creek Commons), is open daily 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., serving a traditional Beef ‘O’ Brady’s breakfast ($) until noon daily.
Slow and Steady, Turtle Arrives at Fishville
On June 16, under the rapidly spreading umbrella of Harborside Hospitality Group, Punta Gorda restaurateur Chris Evans opened Turtle Bay Café, a fast-casual, counter-service concept unlike anything else in Fishermen’s Village.
The food is quick, healthy, low-key and designed for travel. Visitors to the Village, by boat or on foot, can get carryout or sit down on their way through the day.
The 287-seat, completely open-air cafeteria lets them place orders at the counter and visit a service area for fountain drinks, coffee and tea.
A 50-foot, table-height bar spans the west side of the building, serving cocktails-in-a-can from Bloody Mary and margarita to beer and wine, without blocking the waterfront view. Additional umbrella-shaded tables sit right on the water.
Chef/manager Noah Copenhaver said, “People already love The Pier, next door. Turtle Bay’s a little different, giving people healthy organic, plant-based and keto options like power salads and proteins, and classic deli sandwiches — with no waiting or reservations.
“Now we have something for everyone — sushi and entrees at The Pier; fresh salads, sandwiches and hot dinner plates at Turtle Bay.”
Turtle Bay Café ($$-$$$, all O), Fishermen’s Village, is now open daily, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lunch, 4 to 9 or 10 p.m. for dinner.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. O = outdoor seating available.
