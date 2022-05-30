featured topical
Bigfoot/Skunk Ape conference coming to Punta Gorda
TV reality stars appearing
- By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER
PUNTA GORDA — A paranormal expert is bringing some heavy hitters to her conference on the Florida skunk ape and bigfoot.
Phyllis Csaszar, founder of a UFO group and a paranormal network, said the all-day conference will run from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 4, at the Bayfront YMCA in Punta Gorda.
It will feature stars from documentary films and TV shows dealing with the legends of bigfoot and the Florida skunk ape.
A number of authors, a law enforcement paranormal investigator, and radio and podcast hosts will also be on hand to talk about their sightings and paranormal experiences.
One such man, Dave Shealy, has been investigating the Florida skunk ape for 50 years.
The owner of the Skunk Ape Museum in Ochopee, Shealy recently talked with The Daily Sun.
He said his first skunk ape sighting was in the Everglades in 1973.
"I was 10 and hunting with my older brother in the morning, when I sighted a skunk ape. I was short, so my brother picked me up to see," Shealy said. "I saw a large ape-like animal covered with hair and walking on two legs."
Shealy and his brother quickly headed home to tell their parents.
His family has lived in the Everglades for four generations, having arrived in 1890 from Fruitville, Florida. His family lived on the land before it became a part of Big Cypress National Preserve in 1974. Then, it was the nation's first national preserve.
He lives on 40 acres off U.S. 41, 10 miles from Everglades City.
The preserve itself encompasses 729,000 acres, which is a larger land area than the state of Rhode Island. It adjoins Everglades National Park which is more than 1.5 million acres, so there are nearly 3 million acres for wildlife to roam.
Shealy said locals talked about seeing the skunk ape when he was a child and that the Seminoles and Miccosukee tribes in the Everglades have told stories about the skunk ape for centuries.
But Shealy's next sighting wouldn't be until 1997.
"Then things got busy," he said.
Shealy was able to photograph a skunk ape and took 27 photos, many of which went on to appear in magazines.
"In 2000, I took a video, and in 2007 I had another encounter," he said. "I saw three skunk apes eating saw palmetto berries."
His photos and video soon became a worldwide sensation, and the Smithsonian magazine in March 2014 ran a feature story on Shealy and his skunk ape encounters.
Later, Shealy went on to make a documentary film - "The Ochopee Skunk Ape." He holds the copyright and gave The Daily Sun permission to use clips and photos from his film.
From the time he was young, Shealy always had a research cabin near U.S. 41, but the increased interest and skunk ape activity caused him to open the Skunk Ape Museum.
"I now get 50,000 visitors a year," he said. "Right now I have people from New York in the museum waiting to meet me."
Csaszar, like the speakers at the conference, are quite serious about the existence of the skunk ape.
"Native Americans called it 'Mookie,' which is what I call it," she said.
The conference will give out door prizes, themed gift baskets will be raffled, and vendors will sell books and products.
Other guest speakers will include Stacy Brown of the TV show "Finding Bigfoot"; Ryan "RPG" Golembeske of "Finding Bigfoot" and the movie "The Skunk Ape Experiments"; Robert Robinson who investigates crypids, UFOs and ghosts; former law enforcement investigator turned paranormal investigator Thomas Sinclair, and others.
A highlight at noon will be when first responders from Charlotte County fire and EMS Station 8 will be invited to come for lunch and receive a plaque, to thank them for their service, Csaszar said.
Their engine has a name near and dear to her heart: The Skunk Ape.
