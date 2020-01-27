PUNTA GORDA — Second-grade students from Sallie Jones Elementary School in Punta Gorda recently received a lesson in traditional medicines at the Blanchard House Museum.
"I (played) 'Granny Doctor,'" said Martha Bireda, executive director of the museum, "showing them how we used to make medicine from plants. The interest and knowledge of the kids was amazing (to see)."
Bireda and other volunteers worked with the students showing how medicines were made from anything such as honey to Spanish moss, among others.
The showcase was part of the museum's latest exhibit, “African Origins of Modern Health,” which opened in September 2019, examining the roots of African medical practices.
African traditional practitioners included herbalists, traditional birth attendants (midwives), bone setters, diviners, spiritualists and traditional surgeons, according to the museum’s description of the exhibit.
The Blanchard House Museum (406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) in Punta Gorda serves as an educational institution focusing on the preservation and studying artifacts related to the history, culture and contributions of African-Americans.
