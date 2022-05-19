At the Blanchard House Emancipation Day celebration in 2018, a reenactment was held of the May 20 reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by Union Army Brigadier Gen. Edward M. McCook in Tallahassee, now 157 years ago.
PUNTA GORDA — The Blanchard House Museum will host an Emancipation Day celebration this weekend.
The ceremony commemorates the state's 157th anniversary of Florida's Emancipation Proclamation.
The event takes place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 406 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., in Punta Gorda.
"I am delighted that the Blanchard House is able to host the Emancipation Celebration in 2022," museum Executive Director Martha Bireda told The Daily Sun.
Bireda said Saturday's celebration will mark 20 years since the museum's first Emancipation Day celebration.
"It is critically important that the Blanchard House, the community and the state recognize this crucial holiday because this day, May 20, acknowledges the bestowing of the American ideals of freedom upon those previously denied that right," she said.
Despite the fact June 19, known as Juneteenth, has been recognized as the official National Emancipation Day, Bireda said it's important to understand the timeline between the official signing of the proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863 and its actual enforcement.
Juneteenth originated as Emancipation Day in Texas.
"Union General Edward McCook read the Emancipation Proclamation from the steps of the Knott House in Tallahassee on May 20, 1865," Bireda said. "With that reading, the enslaved in Florida were freed. It is critical that the May 20 holiday be celebrated to show reverence for those who were freed on that very special day in Florida."
Bireda added that the ceremony will also feature speeches by two local sixth-grade students — Raina Coleman and Calla Reinke — whose essays were selected by the museum's board to be read at the event.
For more information about the event and the holiday's history, call the museum at 941-575-7518, or go to its website at BlanchardHouseMuseum.org.
