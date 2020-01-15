PUNTA GORDA — Peaceful protest and equality were some of the themes for winners in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., essay contest in Charlotte County this year.
Held by the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture in Punta Gorda, the contest invites local elementary, middle and high school students to write essays regarding MLK-related topics each year.
Blanchard House is hosting its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast Saturday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave., in Punta Gorda.
The students are judged separately by grade — fourth, sixth and ninth/tenth grades — with a first- and second-place winner from each, as well as honorable mentions.
This year's winners included a student from Crossroads Academy, a Punta Gorda-based non-profit 501(c)(3) home and charter school for foster boys.
"We received some really good essays this year," said Martha Bireda, museum executive director. "The kids appreciate it and we appreciate them wanting to write about and learn about and live the message of Dr. King."
THE COMMUNITY
It's a community gathering, according to Bireda.
"We’re excited every year because it brings our beloved community together," Bireda said. "People from all over (the area) come and people that you may not see in your ordinary passing life and people that come and share in a way (that brings people together)."
THE STUDENTS
Nine students will be honored for their essays at the Jan. 18 breakfast.
"King said that every American should fight back peacefully and support equality," wrote Punta Gorda Middle School student Andrew Berta, a first-place winner.
"While decades have passed from King's height of protest, his idea of nonviolent and peaceful protest still impact people's actions, including my own," wrote Charlotte High School student Madison Miller, also a first-place winner.
THE CONTEST
The contest began in 2004. Each year, the group's judges go over a hundred or so essays from area students.
At Saturday's breakfast, awards will be given, historic “clips” will be shown and the students will read their winning essays, according to a press release provided by contest organizers.
For this year’s contest, two topics were provided:
“Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in King’s “Why We Can’t Wait,” published in 1964, and,
“Remaining Awake Through A Great Revolution,” King delivered during a commencement address in 1965 at Oberlin College in Ohio.
THE JUDGING
Judging is based on a more “holistic” approach, according to longtime judge Myrna Charry.
"(We) focus on content and not as much on grammar and spelling," Charry said. “We try to get our judges to look for content, for personal experiences, not copying and not so much on grammar and spelling. We look for a more holistic way of grading.”
THE AWARDS
First-place winners receive a $100 gift card. Second-place winners receive $50 gift cards. Teachers of the 1st place winners also receive $25 gift cards. Winning students are provided the chance to read their essays during the breakfast.
"The program starts at 9 a.m. but people come at 8 a.m. and talk to people that they haven’t seen in a while," Bireda said. "We have people from the community − all over − and we have diversity in terms of ethnicity, in terms of religion, probably political parties but with this event, it’s all about community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.