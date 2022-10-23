Brenda Gant and Pam Monnier enjoyed the barbecue from Big Geroy’s food truck Saturday at the Blues, Brews, and Bar-B-Que, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce at the Four Points TT’s Tiki Bar.
The Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Que, sponsored by Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce at the Four Points TT’s Tiki Bar, provided the opportunity for attendees to meet and enjoy craft brews available throughout the day.
Anthony Jimerson, Jess Crouse, Kris Wishard, Nick Kelly and Joe Lawson enjoyed great weather, barbecue and the blues music at the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Que on Saturday, sponsored by Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce at the Four Points TT’s Tiki Bar.
Donna Carey, Mark Carey, Dawn Williams and Tamara Lorf sampled the Funky Buddha craft beer at the Blues, Brews, and Bar-B-Que, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce on Saturday at the Four Points TT’s Tiki Bar.
Zarita Mattox and the blues band, “Sarasota Slim,” supplied the entertainment Saturday at the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Que, sponsored by Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce at the Four Points TT’s Tiki Bar.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
A variety of craft breweries participated in the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Que, sponsored by Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce at the Four Points TT’s Tiki Bar.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Attendees take in the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Que event on Saturday in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Attendees and volunteers enjoy the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Que event on Saturday in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Volunteers at the VIP Brews tent included Tara Zapas, Jennifer Beane, Beverly Back, Wendy Tirado and Amberly Leverich.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Attendees take in the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Que event on Saturday in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Attendees take in the Blues, Brews and Bar-B-Que event on Saturday in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
