PUNTA GORDA — It's been a little over five years since the USA BMX Sunshine State Nationals kicked up dirt in Charlotte County.
The weekend event − expected to bring in around 600 riders − returns Friday, launching at the Charlotte BMX track at Punta Gorda's Carmalita Park.
"We are extremely excited to host a USA BMX National in 2020," said Charlotte BMX President Amanda Carr in a Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau press release.
Carr, a professional BMX racer and Olympian, said they were able to host the weekend event because of the work of their volunteers.
"This accomplishment is only possible because of our volunteers, both parents and riders, who have dedicated countless hours to make our facility world-class," Carr said.
The last time the State Nationals ran in Charlotte County − February 2015 − the event generated an estimated $750,000 in direct spending, according to the release.
Participants and spectators also occupied more than 1,500 hotel room nights.
"Charlotte BMX has hosted over five state and national qualifiers," Carr said. "Each event generated an economic impact of more than $250,000 in Charlotte County. In total, our volunteer-operated facility has generated over $1 million."
This time around, riders in all age groups from across the United States are expected to come with about 2,000 family members accompanying them.
"This event will massively benefit local businesses as well as our community," Carr said. "We are excited to welcome all visitors.”
USA BMX representatives plan to provide a safe, quality and fun environment, implementing precautionary safety measures based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, county and local officials.
Safety measures include limiting spectators to one per participant in the track viewing area, as well as additional handwashing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue.
Event staff and volunteers will wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer throughout the event and all staff will have their temperatures taken.
All athletes and spectators are advised to observe social distancing protocols.
Other state-level and regional championship races hosted by Charlotte BMX include the 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015 Sunshine State BMX Series Championship Qualifier, a USA BMX Florida Championship Series event in 2018, and the 2020 Gold Cup Qualifier for the regional championships in August.
All races this weekend will be held at Charlotte BMX at Carmalita Park, 2505 Carmalita St. in Punta Gorda.
The event runs Friday through Sunday with races beginning at 1 p.m., Friday; 11:30 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m., Sunday.
More information is available on the track’s website: charlottebmx.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.