PUNTA GORDA - A woman's body was found decomposing in a Punta Gorda residence, and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide.
The woman was in her 50s.
Justin D. Carver, 36, of Punta Gorda, is under arrest on charges based on the discovery, including failing to report a death to the medical examiner and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The Major Crimes unit is investigating the situation, said Claudette Smith, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
A well-being check prompted deputies Friday to visit the residence at the 29000 block of Turbak Drive in Punta Gorda, off Bermont Road.
After knocking multiple times with no response, deputies walked around the perimeter of the home and noticed a foul odor emanating from the residence, according to a social media post from the Sheriff's Office.
Carver, 36, stepped outside the residence and immediately locked the door behind him, it stated.
According to the CCSO, deputies noticed Carver's "evasive behavior" and began to question him about the well-being of the victim.
Once inside the home, deputies were able to locate the victim in a stage of decomposition on the floor of one of the bedrooms.
Carver was arrested and charged with failing to report a death to the medical examiner and resisting an officer without violence.
"The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office takes incidents of this nature seriously and is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time," Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in the post.
Carver is being held at the Charlotte County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the sheriff's office.
An autopsy will be conducted shortly, and additional updates will be released the investigation allows, according to the sheriff's office.
