Webb Wildlife Area

Deputies responded to a call of a deceased body found in the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area; the cause of death is currently being investigated.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA - The body of a 77-year-old man was found on Tuesday in a wildlife preserve.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued a press release on the discovery of the body later that day.

According to the release, the body was discovered within the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area near State Road 31, east of Punta Gorda.

The body had been found around 12:30 p.m. by an employee of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"Deputies arrived and located his vehicle which was stuck in sugar sand over a mile away from his body," the release stated.

A walking cane was found near the man's body; the release noted that there was discoloration in his chest area.

While skin discoloration can indicate a cardiac episode, the CCSO release emphasized the cause of death has not been confirmed. Authorities are in the process of locating next of kin.

"There is no threat to the community and the incident is not considered suspicious," read the release. "The investigation is ongoing with updates released as confirmed."

