Charlotte County Utilities has declared a precautionary boil water notice for portions the Burnt Store Utilities service area. There was a failure at the Burnt Store water treatment plant at approximately 10:25 a.m. The repairs have been made and the system water pressure was returned to normal at 10:38 a.m. The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.
Affected customers for the Burnt Store Service Area include: All CCU customers from Heritage Lakes, Burnt Store Colony, Pirate Harbor, Burnt Store Lakes, Burnt Store Village south through Burnt Store Marina, including those customers south of the Charlotte County line being serviced by CCU.
As a precautionary measure, due to water pressure dropping below 20 psi, including a loss in system pressure in numerous areas of the service area from this failure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area boil their water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil their water until further notice. CCU will notify the public as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be safe for human consumption. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.
