PUNTA GORDA - A "paperwork error" has led to the reinstatement of a boil water notice for about 10 square blocks of the city Wednesday morning.
It's expected to last until at least Friday, according to a news release from the city of Punta Gorda.
The news release did not explain what the paperwork error consisted of.
The boil water notice had been put in affect about a week ago and was lifted Thursday.
The reinstatement notes the areas for the boil water area include: Albatross Drive; Nighthawk Court; Owl Court; Sandpiper Drive; Raven Court; Wren Court; Kiwi Court; Oriole Drive and Whippoorwill Boulevard between Albatross Drive and Kinglet on Whippoorwill Boulevard.
The area is in a subdivision in Aqui Esta community southwest of downtown Punta Gorda.
"As a precaution, for food or beverages that you wash or mix with water and for all water consumed directly: Boil water for at least one (1) minute after it reaches a rolling boil, use bottled water, or disinfect water by putting 8 drops (1/4 teaspoon) of unscented bleach in each gallon of water (you must let it stand for 30 minutes)," it stated.
In the news release, the city also listed "general instructions" for the situation, including:
• Shut off and don’t use water spigots with special filters on kitchen sink or refrigerator.
• Icemakers with a piped water source should be turned off until the boil notice is lifted. Discard any ice made during or just after the boil notification. Use bagged ice instead.
The news release stated alternative water sources, like boiled/bottled/disinfected water, should be used for:
• Coffee machines
• Food preparation
• Dental care/cleaning
• Washing by hand utensils, glasses, or tableware in the sink by the wash, rinse, sanitize method is acceptable. To sanitize, pour boiling water over dishes after rinsing, or pour water mixed with unscented bleach (1 ½ teaspoons per gallon of water) over dishes.
• Using the dishwasher is fine, it stated, a hot rinse is used.
• Wash countertops and food equipment with the sanitize method listed above.
• Showering is allowed – recommended over bathing. Avoid consuming any water.
"The notice will be rescinded when two consecutive days samples pass the testing requirements," it stated. "This will likely occur on Friday, April 7."
