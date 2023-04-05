Water faucet tap water plumbing (copy)

A boil water notice has been reinstated for areas of Punta Gorda due to a "paperwork error."

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA - A "paperwork error" has led to the reinstatement of a boil water notice for about 10 square blocks of the city Wednesday morning.

It's expected to last until at least Friday, according to a news release from the city of Punta Gorda.


