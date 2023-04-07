Water faucet tap water plumbing

A boil water order for a Punta Gorda neighborhood was rescinded Friday, officials stated. 

PUNTA GORDA - The city of Punta Gorda rescinded the precautionary boil water notice Friday that had been in place for a city neighborhood since Wednesday that had also been in place a week earlier.

The neighborhood included Albatross Drive, Nighthawk Court, Owl, Court, Sandpiper Drive, Raven Court, Wren Court, Kiwi Court, Oriole Drive and Whippoorwill Boulevard between Albatross Drive and Kinglet Drive.


   

