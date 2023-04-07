featured Boil water notice rescinded in Punta Gorda neighborhood STAFF REPORT Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A boil water order for a Punta Gorda neighborhood was rescinded Friday, officials stated. SUN FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA - The city of Punta Gorda rescinded the precautionary boil water notice Friday that had been in place for a city neighborhood since Wednesday that had also been in place a week earlier.The neighborhood included Albatross Drive, Nighthawk Court, Owl, Court, Sandpiper Drive, Raven Court, Wren Court, Kiwi Court, Oriole Drive and Whippoorwill Boulevard between Albatross Drive and Kinglet Drive. Water samples were cleared by officials to end the precautionary boil water order. Punta Gorda Utilities Department stated the boil water notice was a "paperwork issue only and at no time was the samples/water a problem."Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boil Water Notice Punta Gorda Paperwork Mistake Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
