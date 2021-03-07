PUNTA GORDA — Representatives of the Burnt Store Isles Boat Club recently presented a check for $1,100 to the organization behind the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda.
The Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida, a scaled-down replica of the wall in Washington, D.C., stretches along the east side of Veteran’s Park, located at the entrance to Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court.
“Through an oversight, our club did not make a contribution to the ‘Vietnam Wall’ project early on and we thought to correct that shortcoming,” said the club’s outgoing commodore Dennis Waryjas.
“A large percentage of our members were born bracketing the middle of the last-century, with many serving in the military before and during the Vietnam War era,” he continued. “The sacrifices made by those whose names appear on the wall, and the millions of others who served during that and other monumental events in our nation’s past, should be respected and remembered.
“Our contribution will, if only in a small way, help keep history and their memories alive.”
Fundraising for the wall dates back to 2014 when the organization − Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida − was able to raise $625,000 in only 20 months with $150,000 coming from a state grant and another $50,000 from a Charlotte County grant.
Groundbreaking for the wall was held Jan. 4, 2016, followed by a “soft opening” in September and a dedication in November of the same year.
“Our fundraising continued (from there) and we were able to build a parking lot on East Retta Esplande, which was sorely needed as there was virtually no parking next to the wall’s location,” said Dick Carr, of the VWSF organization.
Donations are still being accepted for the Memorial Wall and for other features at Veterans Park through the organization’s website, vietnamwallofsouthwestflorida.org.
Major renovations were completed at the park in 2020, including work on parking and streetscape, additional walkways and changes to the open area in front of the gazebo.
“We board members of the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida are very happy to receive this generous gift from the members of the Burnt Store Isles Boat Club,” Carr said. “This helped us build and place six new gray granite benches in Veterans Park that have been purchased by other donors.
“We will also be hiring a granite company to engrave the second phase of donor plaques in the remaining space in the donor plaza.”
In August 2020, Carr and his team put up the first round of bronze plaques along the Honor Walk − on the west side of the park − that were featured before the renovations.
They removed the plaques before the renovations to have them refurbished since they were 25 to 30 years old.
The plaques primarily honor military organizations — local American Legion posts, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, among others — as well as some social organizations like local chapters of Kiwanis International.
There are also plans to add a Space Force flag as part of the U.S. Armed Forces flags — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard − at the east entrance of the park.
Those additions, among others, are expected to be completed before Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.