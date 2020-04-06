PUNTA GORDA — A 20-year-old conversation between Punta Gorda representatives and area boaters has finally become a reality − Buckley’s Pass is officially open.
The Buckley’s Pass project, named for the late Capt. John “Jay” Buckley, who spearheaded the original project decades ago, creates an additional access channel for boaters.
“Jay Buckley is smiling over us now,” Mayor Nancy Prafke said. “Boating is one way our community is able to get out and take a much-needed break. The timing couldn’t be better.”
The project — which broke ground in August 2019 in the Bird Section of Punta Gorda Isles — connects the Punta Gorda Isles canal system to Charlotte Harbor, providing a faster waterway for boaters. The area was named for its many bird-based street names.
“I am very happy to have Buckley’s Pass open for boat traffic,” Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews said. “Overall, the feedback (from boaters has been) very positive. I heard from at least a couple dozen boaters who have already used it.
“I can tell you that I don’t recall a time in recent history when so many boats have gone past our house on a weekend, so everyone must be trying it out.”
The pass was originally expected to be done around April 8, but project contractors Kelly Brothers, Inc. were able to wrap it up a week early with the official opening occurring April 3.
“(We were) happy to learn that Kelly Brothers had finished the pass early,” City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun in an email. “Boaters were excited to use the new pass and began using it right away.”
The new access channel stretches approximately 1,446 feet long and 60 feet wide through a mixed wetland and upland area to connect the city’s canal system to Alligator Creek, which then leads directly to Charlotte Harbor about one mile down the creek.
The opening of the pass has led to some issues, however.
The city warns that boaters with deep draft vessels should use caution when traveling through Alligator Creek.
“(We) have had several reports of a couple of shallow areas and have already forwarded them to the City Manager (Howard Kunik) to share with county staff,” Matthews said. “Alligator Creek is a county-maintained waterway, so it will be up to them to dredge any areas that may need to be dredged.”
Alligator Creek was dredged by the county a few years ago to the same depth as Buckley’s Pass, according to the city’s April 3 weekly highlights report. County representatives could not be reached for comment. Alligator Creek is paid for by the county’s municipal service benefit units, or MSBUs, according to Matthews.
“Hopefully, the county MSBU committee responsible will take immediate action on these to ensure boating safety,” Matthews said.
