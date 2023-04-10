Budding entrepreneurs can vie for $10K in seed money at Babcock Ranch tech expo

BABCOCK RANCH — Innovators are invited to pitch their ideas and possibly win seed money to help launch their business at a start-up challenge April 14-16.
Southwest Florida’s Tech Xpedition at Babcock Ranch has openings for budding entrepreneurs of all ages who will work with mentors to further develop their products and business plans, Priya Ahluwalia said.
Ahluwalia is the co-founder of MoAloo Ventures, a venture capital firm that incubates startups and helps take them to the next level in exchange for equity.
MoAloo Ventures is the producer of this year’s event, which is hosted by Babcock Ranch.
“Innovation” has been the watchword in the growing solar-powered community spread over Charlotte and Lee counties, where developer Kitson & Partners has offered programs and office space to encourage new entrepreneurs.
“We are already looking toward creating an incubator so that new businesses that come to life at Babcock Ranch stay here and help grow our community,” Ahluwalia said.
There is room for 60 innovators at the weekend event, with 42 signed up as of Friday.
The event is focused on start-up ideas — ideas the innovator has not yet done any work to develop, Ahluwalia said.
“My husband Mohit Pohani and I have participated as mentors in numerous startup challenge weekends all over the country and have seen how effective they are in helping entrepreneurs take their startup ideas from concept to the marketplace quickly,” she said.
Categories include artificial intelligence, education, social media, health and financial technologies.
The 54-hour event, in which innovators form teams to further develop their ideas, will get guidance from volunteer mentors.
The competitors themselves will determine which ideas have the greatest potential.
Babcock High School’s “Make Tank” — a 2,000-square-foot creative space with a variety of tools ranging from woodworking to 3D printing — will be available for participants.
The teams will create product prototypes and develop business plans under the deadline, which ends on Sunday, April 16.
Meals are served to teams and mentors each day of the competition.
The events include:
• 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 14: After registration, innovators are welcomed and networking begins. Each innovator gets to do a 1-minute pitch about their product. Later, teams are formed.
• 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 15: The day begins with building and testing ideas. Feedback is given, and mentors check in. Innovators iterate their products.
• 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 16: On the final day of the competition, innovators field test their ideas and finalize the products. After a pitch practice, 5-minute presentations are made to judges, similar to the show “Shark Tank.”
The winner will receive $10,000 worth of investments in pre-seed money to help launch the idea into a business.
