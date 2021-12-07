PUNTA GORDA — To help ring in the holidays this year, the world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales will be touring the city of Punta Gorda.
This is the first time in eight years that the Clydesdale hitch — made up of eight-horses and rig — have come to the city.
Their arrival was put together by Suncoast Beverage Sales and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
"To get them at the holiday season is a spectacular opportunity," Punta Gorda Chamber President John Wright said at a Dec. 1 City Council meeting.
At the meeting, the City Council proclaimed Dec. 16 as Budweiser Clydesdale Day. Wright accepted the proclamation as host of the event.
Wright said the Clydesdale showcase aligns with the city's and local nonprofits' holiday decorations along West Marion Avenue, as well as the downtown Christmas Tree.
"I think we all needed something uplifting," Wright said.
He went on to say that the Punta Gorda Commerce takes great pride to bring the Clydesdales to the city.
The Clydesdales will arrive in the city around 3 p.m. in Punta Gorda's downtown City Marketplace — the empty lot on the north side of West Marion Avenue by the downtown clock.
The hitch will depart at around 4 p.m. for a short parade around downtown. The tour will end on the lawn of TT's Tiki Bar outside of Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside, 33 Tamiami Trail (northbound U.S. 41.) in Punta Gorda.
Each horse stands at least 72 inches at the withers, or shoulder blades, and weighs between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds.
The horses are reddish brown in color with a black mane and tail, four white stocking feet and a blaze of white on its face.
The community is invited to come out and meet the horses and their riders, and take photos.
"It is with great pride that Punta Gorda has been selected for this visit, especially at this festive time of year," Mayor Lynne Matthews said at the meeting.
