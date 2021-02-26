PUNTA GORDA — Rather than scrapping the annual Pedal & Play In Paradise event due to the pandemic, TEAM Punta Gorda gave it a twist.
Starting Monday, the volunteer-driven organization is hosting a two-week long, bicycle-based scavenger hunt around the city, called Build a Bike, Win a Bike – A Pedal and Play Alternative.
The event offers cyclists the chance to ride their bicycles to seven sites and collect different “parts” in attempt to “build” one of TEAM’s community Townie bicycles.
After submitting a $20 registration fee, participants will receive an entry form with clues to each designated site to search for the parts.
On their entry form, riders will record the names of the bike parts and their location.
“We are excited to hold this creative event,” said TEAM spokesperson Bill Welsch. “This new event is typical of many TEAM projects. A group of volunteers got together − this time via Zoom rather than in person − and kicked around ways to make sure TEAM had its annual cycling event, albeit safely during a COVID-19 situation.
“The scavenger hunt notion simply evolved as one safe way to help people have fun in a pandemic while keep the ongoing tradition of Pedal and Play alive.”
Once all seven sites have been visited and the bike has been “built” with the parts identified, the completed entry form will be dropped off in a secure mailbox at TEAM PG offices, 227 Sullivan St. in Punta Gorda.
At a March 18 Zoom presentation, the winning entries will be drawn and announced. Participants do not have to be present at the drawing to win.
First prize is a “Townie” bicycle available for inspection at Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Punta Gorda. Other prizes will also be available.
“Revenue generated from the event will be used to support TEAM’s efforts to make Punta Gorda a better place to live, work and play, including our efforts to promote bicycle-friendly initiatives,” Welsch said.
March 2020 would have been the 11th Annual Pedal and Play in Paradise but it was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The two-day bicycle event led around 600 riders in groups around the city.
“Putting hundreds of riders together during food events, registration lines and social gatherings seemed to us to be unsafe,” Welsch said. “So, it was decided that the traditional Pedal and Play would not be held this year due to pandemic-related health and safety concerns.”
Welsch said the primary purpose of Pedal and Play has always been to provide a fun cycling event for riders of all skills and ages.
“The goals for Build a Bike, Win a Bike are the same,” he said. “The event is just offered in a format that avoids crowds. We all hope in 2022 to return to a more traditional Pedal and Play event with 15-, 30- and 60-mile supported rides.”
For more information, visit TeamPuntaGorda.org or call 941-637-8326.
