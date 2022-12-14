BABCOCK RANCH — Babcock Ranch is encouraging entrepreneurs to bring their new business ideas to Charlotte County.
The 54-hour TechXpedition event will bring 60 innovators together to pitch their ideas, and then form teams to further develop them for competitors to determine which one has the greatest potential, according to a news release.
"It's open to anyone of any age, including students," said Babcock Ranch spokesperson Lisa Hall. "If you have an inkling for a new software program or some kind of app — come and pitch your ideas."
Examples of businesses based on a tech idea include: Discord (social media/technology); Tempus (health/technology); Stripe (financial/technology); AEye (artificial intelligence) and Duolingo (education/technology), according to the TexhXpedition web page.
Teams will create product prototypes and develop comprehensive business plans, Hall said.
The teams will give five-minute presentations to judges, who will award $10,000 worth of investments in pre-seed money to help launch the winning idea into a successful business.
"You must commit to all three days to be considered," Hall said.
"The event is really about connecting entrepreneurs with each other and learning how to market new ideas," Hall said.
TechXpedition is produced by MoAloo Ventures and hosted by Babcock Ranch, a growing development in Charlotte and Lee counties that bills itself as "America's first solar-powered town."
Babcock Ranch residents Priya Ahluwalia and her husband, Mohit Pohan, own MoAloo Ventures, a venture capital firm that is providing the $10,000 seed money. MoAloo incubates startups and helps take them to the next level in exchange for equity, the press release stated.
"Babcock Ranch provides a perfect ecosystem for entrepreneurs to experiment with their new products and services, and as the community grows, this entrepreneurial environment will grow with it," Ahluwalia said.
MoAloo Ventures has mentored at seven different tech-startup weekends — three in South Dakota, two in Wyoming and two in New York, according to Ahluwalia.
"TechXpedition Babcock Ranch Startup Challenge will be our first, and we are organizing it ourselves," Ahluwalia said. "Since we moved to Babcock Ranch, we have had immense support to build and experiment. Our goal is to eventually have a tech incubator in Babcock Ranch, where after winning the challenge, the team gets to work with us and launches their product/service in the market."
There is no cost to participate.
"The pre-seed money will go to the winning team, and the teams involved will decide what to do with it," Ahluwalia said.
