One lane of Burnt Store Road will close for 2.5 miles for utility construction that will make a 90 degree turn east and head along Notre Dame Boulevard to the future Tucker’s Pointe development project at I75 and Tucker’s Grade.
PUNTA GORDA — The second northbound lane of Burnt Store Road will close most likely Friday and remain so for eight months for water and sewer extensions for the Tuckers Pointe development on Interstate 75.
The closure comes a few months after Charlotte County finished the final phase of widening the rural road from two to four lanes in both directions from Lee County to U.S. 41. The final 4.4 miles of the project cost $29.2 million.
With work planned in the land beside the highway, the lane will be closed from Heritage Landing Boulevard to Notre Dame Boulevard, about 2.5 miles, according to a news release from the contractor, Guymann Construction of Cape Coral.
The cost to build 5 miles of waterlines, 5 miles of sewer lines and 3 miles of reclaimed water used for irrigation is $13.9 million according to county budget details.
The county will reimburse the Tucker’s Pointe developer for a maximum of $3.2 million. This is the cost of increasing the pipe size according to the developer’s need. The rest of the cost is expected to be covered in the long term by an estimated $14 million in water and sewer connection fees
Other large residential projects were recently approved along Burnt Store Road closer to the Lee County line. Burnt Store was designated for development in a 2005 county plan that did not retain developers until well after the 2008 recession.
“Eventually, this infrastructure will serve future land parcels,” Guymann Construction spokesman Aaron Hunt-Branch told The Daily Sun.
Tucker’s Pointe Limited Partnership received approval in November from the county to build a community with up to 1,689 residential units, 380,000 square feet of commercial space and 400 hotel rooms off the interstate. The site is 564 acres on Tuckers Grade on the west side of I-75.
Guymann will not be tearing up the new lane, but needs to close it to protect motorists and workers installing the three new pipelines around existing road drainage pipelines.
Developing the site at Tuckers Grade has been a goal since 2005 for the property owned by the Lely family of Naples. Not until recently, however, did a developer sign on that could take on the sewer and water construction, the developer’s attorney, Geri Waksler said in November.
