Burnt Store Road residents concerned of growth impact

Residents along Burnt Store Road in south Charlotte County are concerned about development along the roadway and how it will affect their current lifestyle, as well as traffic and infrastructure. The Burnt Store Corridor Coalition, formed to address this development, recently held a public meeting to hear from the thousands of homeowners in the area.

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — Traffic and infrastructure are major concerns for Burnt Store Road residents regarding development in South Charlotte County.

“The Burnt Store Road corridor has been found by a lot of people and those people are all outsiders,” said John Fleming at a Burnt Store Corridor Coalition meeting Thursday.

John Fleming

John Fleming, a Burnt Store Corridor Coalition representative, at a Burnt Store Corridor Coalition meeting Thursday. The coalition was formed to address growth along Burnt Store Road in South Charlotte County.
Lynne Matthews

Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews discusses how the city is trying to help with traffic and speeding problems along Burnt Store Road in south Charlotte County. The majority of the roadway, which enters into Lee County, is outside of the city’s jurisdiction.


Pam Davis

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis addresses traffic concerns on Burn Store Road during a {span}Burnt Store Corridor Coalition meeting.{/span}
Christopher Constance

Charlotte County Commission Vice Chairperson Chris Constance talks traffic and infrastructure concerns with residents along Burnt Store Road in south Charlotte County.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments