PUNTA GORDA — Traffic and infrastructure are major concerns for Burnt Store Road residents regarding development in South Charlotte County.
“The Burnt Store Road corridor has been found by a lot of people and those people are all outsiders,” said John Fleming at a Burnt Store Corridor Coalition meeting Thursday.
“All they (developers) want to do is make money off the area where you live in,” Fleming, a coalition member, added. “We want to protect all the wildlife in that area and we want to make sure that our communities are the type you want to live in.
“We’ve all drove up and down Burnt Store Road to get here. You know sometimes that can be a very challenging thing.”
The BSCC held its second public meeting Thursday at Burnt Store Colony banquet hall, 155500 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, near the Charlotte and Lee County border.
The coalition consists of seven communities surrounding South Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County. They formed to address potential overgrowth and development in the area, which currently has about 4,000 residents.
“We want to make sure that all of Charlotte County gets the word that there is a coalition for South Charlotte and it wants to do nothing more than to protect the county in all way of life,” Fleming said. “We’re not looking to stop growth because we can’t, but we are looking to make sure it’s done in a wise way and that there is not going to be any damage to your (the Burnt Store Road community’s) way of life.”
The community group formed a few months ago. Local officials were in attendance at the BSCC meeting.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews said there are around 10,000 new homes in the works for the area, even though the majority of those lands are outside the city limits.
Matthews addressed the crowd of around 100 community members on traffic concerns.
“When the last four-lane segment was opened (in July), it became an international freeway as you know,” Matthews said, regarding motorists speeding on the roadway.
“I asked my colleagues on the City Council to support a letter writing to county commissioners to request a reduction of the speed limit to 35 mph,” she said.
“At least, for the first segment past Eagle Pointe, the City Council unanimously wrote a letter to the county commissioners and within three weeks the speed limit was reduced,” Matthews said. “So the squeaky wheel does get the grease. I’m here to tell you that.”
One of the crowd members shouted about the lack of speed limit enforcement.
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said they are working with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to control the situation.
“Over the last year, we have made 160 traffic stops and out of that, we issued 47 citations and 130 warnings ... sometimes warnings and citations are both issued,” Davis said. “We are out actively doing as much enforcement as we can. All the officers are very aware, and so whenever we have an extra person working, they are out there.”
Davis added that local authorities are also aware that noise from dump trucks is a concern.
“I know a lot of questions come up about the truck noise,” She said. “When we start getting questions about that, we contact the Florida Highway Patrol and get their opinions on what we can do about that..
“Unless the exhaust is modified or something is done to the vehicle to make it louder, there is nothing we can do as far as statute, but we do ask if FHP can come and do extra enforcement to help us out with that,” Davis said.
Pirate Harbor resident Valerie Cooper asked about how growth will affect water quality and supply.
“As our population has grown, the quality of our water has plummeted,” Cooper said. “What can be done to protect the water?”
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance said the county will expand its Burnt Store Water Treatment Plant to accommodate more customers.
“My answer to developers is not anti-development at all,” Constance said. “My answer is to make sure we have the road infrastructure (developed) correctly and to make sure we have enough water for everybody. And some good news is that we’re going to expand that Burnt Store plant.”
The county hopes to begin construction on the facility in 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.