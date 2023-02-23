PUNTA GORDA — Businesses in the heart of downtown Punta Gorda are coming back to life.
Some of the retail stores on Marion Avenue that were badly damaged by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2002 will be re-opening in the next few weeks.
HipNotique Boutique, 111 W. Marion Ave., is planning to re-open Friday.
Owner Alina Cosman said she’s still busy painting and restocking the shop’s inventory.
“We had a lot of water damage — our whole interior had to be repaired,” Cosman said. “We’re excited to open our doors again and invite everyone to our grand re-opening.”
HipNotique Boutique offers a collection of fashion, accessories and gifts. For more information, call 941-347-7250.
Just next door, Sea Grape Gallery is also getting ready to reopen in March. A grand re-opening is set for March 9, 10 and 11.
Sea Grape Gallery is at 113 W Marion Ave. For more information, call 941-575-1718.
Persnickety Jewelry & Gifts, opened in December at 258 W. Marion Ave. Owner Angie Wilson hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony along with the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 7.
“We just moved into the building in December, so we don’t know how much damage the hurricane caused,” Wilson said. “We’re very happy to be in the Punta Gorda community. We also have a location in Arcadia and we’re looking forward to meeting new friends here.”
Wilson’s niece, Morgan White, manages the Punta Gorda store.
“Since we’re from Arcadia, we wanted to bring some western apparel to Punta Gorda,” White said.
The family owned store carries a variety of cowhide carpets, handbags and wallets, soaps, jewelry, gifts, flowers and gourmet chocolates.
“We have chocolatiers in our family, so all our candy is homemade,” White said. “We also make and sell candied almonds, pecans and cashews.”
Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-205-8908.
Another business on Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda Mercantile Organic Dry Goods, has a sign on the door saying “Danger: This structure is declared unsafe for human occupancy or use.”
The owner could not be reached for comment.
Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John Wright said some local businesses held “Pop Up” shops at the Chamber office in January and February.
“The return of retail to our core downtown in Punta Gorda is a great step forward in the city’s recovery from the Hurricane and offers an added attraction to those who are returning to our area to visit and stay,” Wright said. “Let’s hope more will follow.”
For more information, go to www.puntagordachamber.com.
