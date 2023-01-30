PUNTA GORDA - The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies recognized its volunteer advocates and Reuse Store volunteers at the annual C.A.R.E. Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast, held at the Laishley Crab House.

The C.A.R.E. Auxiliary donated $35,000 to C.A.R.E Client Services.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments