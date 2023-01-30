Reuse Store volunteers Dee Covert, Shirley Breese, Peggy Semprevio, Karalynn Bacon, Karen McElhaney, Joe Torres, Beth Torres and Carmen Sanz were recognized at the annual C.A.R.E Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast.
C.A.R.E volunteers Maryanne Webber, Tracey Parker, Cheryl Huber, Executive Director Karen McElhaney, Joan Derrig-Heacok, Marsha Petersen, Latanya Anderson, Maggie Lenard and Jennifer Sadler were recognized at the annual C.A.R.E Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast, held at Laishley Crab House on Jan. 22.
C.A.R.E. volunteers were treated to a buffet breakfast and recognized for their efforts at the annual C.A.R.E. Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast, held at Laishley Crab House on Jan. 22.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The C.A.R.E. Auxiliary donated $35,000 to C.A.R.E Client Services. From left, Addie Blackburn, Pamela Maxstadt, Jenn Mascal, Cindy Grigiski, Karen Executive Director Karen McElhaney, Dana Scarberry, Bobbi Crane, Jamie Hufford and Alyson Burch.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Reuse Store volunteers Dee Covert, Shirley Breese, Peggy Semprevio, Karalynn Bacon, Karen McElhaney, Joe Torres, Beth Torres and Carmen Sanz were recognized at the annual C.A.R.E Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
C.A.R.E volunteers Maryanne Webber, Tracey Parker, Cheryl Huber, Executive Director Karen McElhaney, Joan Derrig-Heacok, Marsha Petersen, Latanya Anderson, Maggie Lenard and Jennifer Sadler were recognized at the annual C.A.R.E Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast, held at Laishley Crab House on Jan. 22.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
C.A.R.E. Volunteer Director Joan Derrig-Heacok welcomes the guests and C.A.R.E. volunteers to the C.A.R.E. Appreciation Volunteer Breakfast held at Laishley Crab House on Jan. 22.
PUNTA GORDA - The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies recognized its volunteer advocates and Reuse Store volunteers at the annual C.A.R.E. Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast, held at the Laishley Crab House.
The C.A.R.E. Auxiliary donated $35,000 to C.A.R.E Client Services.
The funds will be used for the emergency needs of clients.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.