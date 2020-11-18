PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda authorities are hoping new traffic signs at the corner of Cooper and East McKenzie streets will ease congestion problems during parent pickup at Sallie Jones Elementary School.
Concerns have grown in recent years due to traffic coming from both north and south on Cooper with parents trying to turn onto East McKenzie, according to Lt. Justin Davoult of the Punta Gorda Police Department.
"When this occurs, no through traffic can pass," Davoult said. "Parents are always instructed to come from the north and make a right onto McKenzie to drop their children off and pick them up.
"This allows northbound traffic on Cooper to flow."
The City Council moved forward with an ordinance allowing the signs at Wednesday's meeting. It still needs to come back for final approval at a future meeting.
If approved, the sign will indicate "no left turn" from the northbound lane of Cooper onto the westbound lane of East McKenzie from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Without the signs, enforcement has been an issue for police officers at the intersection.
"Since this (became) an area of concern, extra enforcement was conducted to redirect vehicles past the intersection and to circle around and enter from the north," Davoult said. "This direction was not necessarily ignored by individuals (but) there were just no traffic laws in place to enforce it."
Without the enforcement, parents would often use the left turn to avoid sitting in traffic.
"By having a sign placed and this being a city ordinance, officers can now enforce the ordinance and tickets and warnings could be issued for the violation," Davoult said. "Ultimately, our goal is to educate the motoring public and gain voluntary compliance. But in the circumstance that a violation is committed, this ordinance will now allow officers to enforce it."
Davoult went on to say that Cooper Street is a major road for everyone to travel including emergency vehicles.
"This area in particular (also) has a high concentration of pedestrians, bicyclists and children with three schools in close proximity," he said, "so the safety of everyone involved is paramount."
