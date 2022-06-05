PUNTA GORDA — Longer terms, bigger salaries for Punta Gorda Council could entice more residents to run for office, the city Charter Review Committee hopes.
“We think (four-year terms) might encourage people to run for council,” committee member Nancy Prafke said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Throughout the years, council members have often run unopposed for two-year terms on the five-member Punta Gorda Council.
The committee has proposed both changes, and others, as referendum questions for Punta Gorda voters on the November General Election ballot.
The questions are part of the committee’s report, which was accepted by the City Council at Wednesday’s meeting.
The report still has to be brought back as an ordinance for City Council approval.
The questions are then sent to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Election’s office to be added to the ballot. The final decision will be up to the voters.
The independent seven-member committee makes recommendations that can redefine how city government operates.
The first ballot question focuses on the term extension.
“I’ve had some people say, ‘I don’t want to run (and) in two years have to run again,” said Prafke, who served eight years on the City Council, including time as mayor.
“I know from my own experience,” she added, “once you get on the City Council, you’re just getting your feet wet and then you have to run again.”
This referendum question also asks if the city should stagger its elections to run on even-numbered years instead of both odd- and even-numbered years as it does now.
The change would put those elections in conjunction with Charlotte County, state and national elections.
The second ballot question asks voters if salaries should increase to 30%, and the mayor’s salary to 35%, of county commissioner salaries.
For 2022, council members will have earned around $15,000 a year, with the mayor making around $16,900, according to Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert.
Reichert added that council member salaries are updated annually.
Currently, commissioners make around $75,000 a year.
The proposed City Council salaries would increase to around $22,000 for council members and $25,500 for the mayor, according to the committee’s report.
An increase in salary, Prafke said, “might encourage participation by the city’s younger population and that could diversify the council membership.”
The third ballot question asks if the city should have the Charlotte County canvassing board survey the city’s election results when those elections coincide with the county, state and federal elections.
The question also asks voters to approve a canvassing board consisting of the mayor, the supervisor of elections and the city clerk for city-only elections.
Currently, the city’s canvassing board consists of the mayor and city clerk, but also the city manager.
The fourth ballot question focuses more on correcting misleading or conflicting language in the charter.
“This one clarifies the issue of when the City Council members are actually sworn into office,” Prafke said. “Right now, it’s conflicting in the charter.”
In one area of the current charter, Prafke said it states that council members should be sworn into office at the first meeting after the election; however, in another area it states that they should be sworn in after votes are certified.
“We have clarified the language that council members are seated after the results are certified,” said Prafke, adding that the change still doesn’t dictate the date when council members are actually sworn.
“In the case of Council Members Melissa Lockhart (District 5) and Mark Kuharski (District 3), you did not have opposition so you were sworn in the first meeting after the election because there were no results to certify.”
Had the two council members run with opposition, “there had been a vote and then that would be a different story,” Prafke said.
