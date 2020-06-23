PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Airport Authority is holding an emergency meeting today and will discuss Martin Dorio's write-in candidacy for the upcoming Airport Authority race.
Dorio, of Englewood, filed to run for Airport Authority District 1 — which encompasses eastern Charlotte County — but his listed address with the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections is in Sarasota County. Florida law requires Airport Authorities must live in their district.
Although he's a write-in candidate whose name won't appear on any ballot, Dorio's status in the race would significantly affect the number of voters choosing the District 1 winner.
Only two candidates qualified to appear on the ballot for the District 1 race: Vanessa Oliver and Bob Starr, both Republicans.
Florida election law opens a primary to all voters when the only candidates are from the same political party. But a loophole allows a write-in candidate to "close" the primary, which, in this case, would shut out any voter who isn't a registered Republican.
This would leave almost 80,000 Charlotte voters barred from voting for the District 1 representative in the Aug. 18 primary election.
Whoever wins the primary would technically face the write-in candidate in the November election, although the write-in's name won't appear on the ballot.
When asked if the Airport Authority can do anything about Dorio's eligibility, Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller said they don't have any answers yet, which is why this agenda item was added to the meeting.
"Chair Pam Seay (current District 1 representative) has asked our Board Attorney Darol Carr to provide legal advice (regarding Dorio)," Miller said.
Seay chose not to run for office again this year after serving for 24 years.
Dorio could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts.
Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis told the Sun last week his office is not allowed, under Florida law, to investigate the accuracy of information provided by candidates but rather, "it is generally left to the candidates themselves or to the Airport Authority itself to challenge the violations."
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Punta Gorda Airport, 7375 Utilities Road, Building 313, Punta Gorda, FL.
