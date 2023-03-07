PUNTA GORDA — A Sallie Jones Elementary School third-grader wants to create a greener environment while helping a local animal rescue.
Valeria Parra, 9, is collecting empty soda and food cans to convert into cash to help the Peace River Wildlife Center.
"She had an assignment from a teacher to get involved with a nonprofit and think of something to do as a service to the community or environment," said Valeria's mother, Dariella Parra Silvy.
The deadline for the effort is March 31 and is called "Finding Your Voice Through Service."
Valeria said the idea for her project was inspired by her love for animals.
"I think animals are the most interesting things in the world and we can learn a lot from them," Valeria said.
Her goal is to collect 1,000 aluminum cans.
She hopes to volunteer at the wildlife center in the future.
"My favorite animal there is Luna the owl."
When her project is complete, Valeria is planning to write about it to share with her classmates.
"They are going to post it inside the school hallways."
Valeria and her mother have been collecting cans for Peace River Wildlife Center for the past few years.
"We go to the (Peace River) Wildlife Center normally two to three times each year and we bring all of our empty aluminum cans so they can be part of their recycle program and receive supporting funds," Parra Silvy said. "We wanted to help on a bigger scale. Not only are we helping to get funds to sustain the wildlife center, we are also building community connections and going green."
Recently, Valeria started asking friends, neighbors and families to contribute to her fundraiser.
"Our garage is getting full, so we asked for help from the chamber of commerce," Parra Silvy said.
Throughout the month of March, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is collecting clean soda and food cans on Valeria's behalf.
"Please collect your washed cans and drop them off as often as you can throughout the month, so Valeria can reach her goal for 'Cans for Good,'" Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John Wright told The Daily Sun in an email. "This is a great way to recycle and help a valued nonprofit and attraction in our own community. We are open for delivery Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m."
