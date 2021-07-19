Cape Coral man arrested for E. Twin Lakes Drive shooting

PUNTA GORDA — A Cape Coral man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the area of Espanol Drive and East Twin Lakes Drive in South Punta Gorda, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report.
CCSO detectives responded to the area around 7:14 p.m. in reference to a person who had been shot and then struck by a vehicle.
CCSO reported that the victim was shot twice in the leg by suspect John Esquerre, 56, and then allegedly hit multiple times by the suspect in a silver truck, according to witnesses.
The dispute began in Cape Coral over the victim allegedly stealing $1,200 and being in possession of a company vehicle.
As the conflict escalated throughout the day, it moved its way to Catalina Drive in South Punta Gorda.
The victim and the suspect are both from Cape Coral and neither has any ties to the area, according to the CCSO.
Once face-to-face, the suspect threatened the victim with a large knife before grabbing a firearm from his vehicle.
The suspect then allegedly shot the gun several times, hitting the victim twice in the leg.
As the victim tried to leave the area on foot, witnesses said Esquerre struck him multiples times in a truck.
CCSO representatives said both the victim and suspect were transported to a local hospital.
The victim was seeking medical treatment for injuries sustained during the altercation, and the suspect is being treated for unrelated issues.
Esquerre is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, and discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm.
It could not be determined if Esquerre is being held with or without bond.
