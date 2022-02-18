PUNTA GORDA — After more than 40 years of cutting hair in Punta Gorda, Captain Bill’s Barber Shop is finally looking to join the city.
Owned by Bill Rogner, 64, Capt. Bill’s operates at 102 Rio Villa Drive in Charlotte County, just outside of city limits.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved a pre-annexation agreement with Rogner, letting him take the first steps to annex into the city.
“This is really kind of interesting and special (for me),” Rogner said. “When I was like 15, the City Council used to meet at the restaurant bar on West Marion Avenue, and I remember going in there with all those fellows because I knew them all.”
He’s been cutting hair — and assisting everybody who needs it — for 42 years.
“If anybody needs a doctor, lawyer, or mechanic, they call us and we help everybody,” he said.
Wednesday’s approval was part of the city’s annexation process and is the initial step in moving forward with the processing of the annexation, comprehensive land use amendment and rezoning petitions, according to city documents.
The new annexation is the latest efforts by the city to expand its boundaries. Annexations into the city have to be initiated by the property owner and are always voluntary.
By annexing, residents or businesses elect to join a city.
City Manager Greg Murray has been working for the city since July, but Wednesday’s agreement was a longtime coming for him.
“One of the first people I met when I came to the city was Mr. Rogner and around town, he knows just about everyone,” Murray said. “If you need to know where to get something done or who to talk to, I can always ask him and he certainly has a plethora of information to provide.”
With this annexation, Murray said it will help the city tie together some loose ends and get closer to other pieces to continue their annexation initiatives.
“We appreciate the fact he was willing to work with us and talk with us and we look forward to him being one of the new businesses we have in Punta Gorda,” Murray said.
Mayor Lynne Matthews said they were pleased to see Rogner come on board.
“We’re happy to have you after all the times we’ve come to you,” Matthews said.
Capt. Bill’s Barber Shop is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 941-639-8288.
