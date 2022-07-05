PUNTA GORDA — Husband-and-wife Realtor team Carla and Danny Nix have been awarded the Riley Award for community service.
The Riley Award is presented each year during the Freedom Fest Independence Day festival in Laishley Park.
The award is given to individuals who are committed to helping make Charlotte County a better place, according to a press release from Smugglers Community Foundation, the award sponsors. It's named for Michael Riley, a Charlotte County Public Schools employee and the award's first recipient.
Carla and Danny Nix both give their time and effort to assist nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Charlotte County.
The Riley Award includes a $5,000 donation given to an organization chosen by award recipients.
The two have chosen to split the donation between the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County and Crossroads Hope Academy.
Carla Nix is the residential team leader of the Nix Team at Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty.
She is a lover of all things real estate, foundation representatives wrote in the press release, adding that she has a passion for helping people discover their piece of paradise in the Charlotte County area, and getting them involved in the community.
She is involved in various civic and philanthropic organizations, including being a founding member of Women Who Care of Charlotte County, a past board member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, and past board member of Virginia B Andes Community Clinic.
Carla Nix is a current member of the Punta Gorda Port Charlotte North Port DeSoto Association of Realtors, as well as the Charlotte Preparatory Academy, and participates in as many community activities as possible.
Danny Nix is a commercial broker with the Nix Team at Coldwell Banker Sunstar Commercial.
"He has been an advocate of community service and served on multiple boards for organizations, schools and more," foundation representatives wrote.
Danny Nix serves as the past chairman of the Board for Florida Southwestern State College, past president for the Economic Development Partnership of Charlotte County, and state chairman for Florida Realtors Political Action Committee.
Danny Nix is currently a member of Leadership Florida Cornerstone 38 Class and of the Fawcett Memorial Hospital board.
He also serves as the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce director, the president-elect for the local board of Realtors, and a board member for Crossroads Hope Academy.
For more information regarding the Smugglers Community Foundation, go to www.smugglerscommunityfoundation.org.
