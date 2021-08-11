PUNTA GORDA — Three Fort Myers men and one woman were arrested Monday night for allegedly harvesting almost 1,500 pounds of saw palmetto berries near Bermont Road in Punta Gorda, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Francisco Marroquin Alfredo, 24, Anastacio Garcia Martin, 36, Domingo Guillermo Domingo Ramirez, 25, and Teresa Pascual Alonzo, 35, were all charged with grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, and harvesting an endangered plant without a permit.
A juvenile, whose name was redacted in the arrest report, was also noted to have been with the group but was not charged.
The saw palmetto berry is a popular remedy for prostate ailments and other health issues and, as of Monday, had a market value of $1.40 per pound.
Around 8 p.m. Monday night, a CCSO deputy was patrolling near Bermont Road and Graham Road in Punta Gorda and saw multiple people carrying bags of suspected saw palmetto berries from the wood line and loading them into the bed of a 2006 Ford F-150.
Deputies were only able to detain five of the eight suspects spotted at the scene.
They found six full bags of saw palmetto berries just inside the wood line with nine more loaded into the truck, totaling 15 bags.
Through a translator, all suspects were asked if they had a valid permit for harvesting saw palmetto berries.
All responded that they did not.
Harvesting saw palmetto berries in Florida requires a permit, which is free to obtain, from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The permit requirement went into effect July 2018. The harvester must also have permission from the landowner to harvest the berries.
Deputies contacted the property owner who said nobody had permission to be on the property harvesting the berries.
Of the 15 bags found, each weighed anywhere between 40 and 130 pounds. The total amount of all the bags weighed out to 1,446 pounds.
All four suspects remain in Charlotte County Jail, each with a $1,500 bond.
CCSO reported that the Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted regarding the juvenile at the scene.
FDC representatives told deputies they would document the incident but not assign an officer.
