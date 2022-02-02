PUNTA GORDA — The suspect in the Celtic Ray shooting from January turned himself in to authorities in Connecticut on Tuesday.
The Punta Gorda Police Department issued a press release Wednesday morning on the arrest of Carlos Colon-Parrilla, 28. He turned himself in to the New Britain Police Department, according to the release.
PGPD announced last month that a warrant had been issued for Colon-Parrilla's arrest in connection to a late-night shooting at the Celtic Ray Public House on Marion Avenue.
Witnesses allege that Colon-Parrilla, a Fort Myers resident, had been asked to leave the establishment just before midnight on Jan. 21. They further allege that he went to his vehicle and then fired an AR-15-style rifle into the air and then fired at the Celtic Ray.
"Witnesses stated they continued to hear gunshots as Colon-Parrilla was driving over the northbound bridge into Port Charlotte," read the release on Wednesday.
PGPD reiterated in its press release that there was "no indication that there is any further threat to the public or that this incident is tied to other criminal or gang related activity." There were no injuries reported at the scene of the shooting.
The warrant for Colon-Parrilla states that he is being charged with one count of discharging a firearm in public from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person and two counts of shooting into a building. He is currently being held in Connecticut awaiting extradition back to Charlotte County.
