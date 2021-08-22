PUNTA GORDA — For some Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce members, the conversation about increasing property taxes is a long time coming.
"When I moved here 10 years ago, the one thing I’ve always heard from multiple people is that the town’s (Punta Gorda) broke," said commercial Realtor Danny Nix at a Q&A meeting with City Manager Greg Murray.
"I've been waiting on this conversation for 10 years," he added. "I’m not for tax increase, but there are times when we have to look at this. "
During Thursday's informational meeting, Murray presented the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
The new budget could bring about a millage rate increase with full-time residents paying 16.8% more next year in property taxes. The last time such a large increase was passed was 18% in 2013.
The rate is proposed to increase from $3.43 to $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable value.
With the proposed millage increase, taxes on a $300,000 homesteaded residential property would increase by $146, or from $858 to $1,004. Homesteaded property owners can deduct $50,000 from their property assessment.
The proposed budget for fiscal 2022 is about $26 million.
Murray presented a five-year plan that includes hiring nine new firefighter/medical technicians, a building inspector and more staff in facilities and road maintenance, police, parks and grounds, among other staff needs.
Some concerns expressed by chamber members include:
When you increase the millage rate for FY 2022, will we be looking at this budget again in a year and doing another five-year plan if this one wasn’t enough?
"Looking at all the infrastructure needs and talking to all the people who have worked here forever, the job was to find out what’s needed and why and to justify what’s needed," Murray said.
"This year, if we increase the millage rate, we feel that will be sufficient to build our financial reserve and program that use of reserve until we get to the end of that five-year plan and beyond.
"Next year, we will do another five-year plan and update the revenues and expenditures and hopefully it will be even better."
If another Hurricane Charley or Irma hit, would this budget put us in trouble?
"We’re not going to start getting revenues immediately (from the new rate)," Murray said. "We are going to be looking at what we have now, and we still have substantial reserves that, if we needed to rely on, we could until we get the cashflow back from federal and state (funding).
"I think this puts us on the right path to long-term stability, and for the short term we still have some reserves we could use and other opportunities.
"If we needed them we could address that with the higher millage rate and it would give us the leverage to pay off what we needed to."
Every time we talk about raising millage rates, you’re basically telling people we’ve got to go back to the same (residential tax) well in order to get the resources. Where are all the endeavors in the city pointing toward growth in regards to commercial expansion?
"A lot of the opportunity we have is already in the city," Murray said, "so we are going to have to look at annexation, but then there are others out at Jones Loop Road and out by the Punta Gorda Airport.
"Those areas where businesses are going to develop, or are already, there that we are entering into conversations with to see if they can be the next domino so we can get to the property (for annexation) that’s going to be developed.
"We’re taking those approaches (where one business annexing in) gets us to the next property over and then behind that there is another business that gets us to the next residential development that wants to be a part of the city on Jones Loop Road.
"Overall, we want a more substantial business base so that we don’t have to raise taxes on just the residents and will have that other base to draw from."
The new millage rate is not final until the city holds two public hearings in September, the first at 5:01 p.m. on Sept. 8, in the council chambers on Marion Avenue.
