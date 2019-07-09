By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
Charlotte County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a request of $65,194 for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to purchase a new boat. The money will be allocated from the West Coast Inland Navigation District, which receives funds from property taxes.
“We are seeking to replace a previously donated Pathfinder due to pre-existing hull damage,” said Spokesperson Katie Heck. “It has become a re-occurring repair need on a vessel that has exhausted its life expectancy.”
Heck said the boat is still operational but is not currently stationed in the water.
The agency plans to replace the Pathfinder with a new Boston Whaler.
Senior Financial Analyst Jim Darden said since the commissioners approved the request, he will now send a separate application to the WCIND, which the board will vote on Aug. 21.
The Sheriff’s Office received $53,123 from the WCIND during the normal grant application period for a boat motor, search-and-rescue equipment, and holiday and weekend overtime pay, Darden said. The extra $65,194 is an addition out-of-cycle funding request.
“In an urgent situation, you can do an out-of-cycle funding request,” Darden said. “Their volunteer vessel I guess has some significant repair issues that weren’t feasible to complete so they did an out-of-cycle funding request to the county for some WCIND money.”
Darden said he does not anticipate any issue with the WCIND approving the funds.
The Marine Advisory Committee recommended approval of the request June 13 before it came to the Charlotte County commissioners.
The grant application states the money will be used to purchase “a 21-foot Boston Whaler Guardian hull, rigging/installation of motor, and additional equipment associated with the efficient and safe patrol of county waterways.”
Darden said once the WCIND approves the money, the funds will be released immediately. The Sheriff’s Office will then order the boat, which may take months to be built.
The West Coast Inland Navigation District is comprised of Charlotte, Sarasota, Lee and Manatee counties. It levies taxes in those counties to be spent on public navigation channels and inlets, boating access facilities, waterfront parks and piers and special structures. Its annual budget is $4 million. For more information, visit wcind.net.
