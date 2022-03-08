PUNTA GORDA - The owner of a local bonds company has accepted a plea agreement for his involvement in the 2021 Capitol Building riot.
Adam Avery Honeycutt pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building earlier this month, according to court documents.
Honeycutt, an Orange Park resident, is the listed owner of Bundy’s Bail Bonds in Punta Gorda. He was originally arrested last year in Jacksonville for apparently entering the U.S. Capitol during the certification of the 2020 Presidential election — when Congress was closed to the public.
He had originally been charged by federal authorities with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining on restricted ground without lawful authority and violent entry/disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.
Court documents state that Honeycutt was, through tips to the FBI, reporting photos and video clips from his Facebook account showing him inside the building on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to a Statement of Offense filed with the federal court on March 1 — signed and acknowledged by the defendant and his attorney — Honeycutt also recorded videos from the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace. In the first video, he was quoted as saying: “That’s where all the cops are hiding … It’s about to go down.”
Shortly after those videos, according to the documents, Honeycutt climbed through a broken window and joined a number of other individuals inside a conference room for Congress members and staffers.
In one photo, Honeycutt’s gloved hand is holding a broken chair leg with a barcode sticker labeled “U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms,” marking it as property of the Senate.
According to the plea agreement filed with the court, Honeycutt will be required to pay at least $500 in restitution to the office of the Architect of the Capitol. He will also be required to sit for an interview with federal authorities to look through his social media accounts.
In return, Honeycutt will not be charged with nonviolent criminal offenses that were committed prior to the plea agreement, provided that he made federal authorities aware of any such acts. The government did reserve the right to pursue charges in the future for violent crimes at the federal level.
Sentencing in the case is scheduled for May 4. Honeycutt faces a maximum sentence of six months of incarceration, five years of probation, and up to $5,000 in fines.
