PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity reached a new milestone Tuesday after raising the walls on its 500th home in the area.
Habitat volunteers, along with members of TEAM Punta Gorda, worked with the future Habitat homeowner at the build site along Epsie Street in Punta Gorda.
Over the last 13 years, Charlotte County Habitat has averaged around 30 new homes a year, according to CCHH Senior Director of Outreach Gabrielle Reineck.
"Prior to that, we weren’t doing nearly as many," Reineck said. "In 2007, when our CEO Mike Mansfield started here, we had only 85 homes built (total)."
Mansfield said not many Habitat affiliates get to celebrate this milestone.
"We are truly blessed by the support of our community," he said in a Habitat press release. "We would not be able to help as many families as we do if we didn’t have the support of such wonderful volunteers and donors.”
TEAM PG and Habitat have collaborated on many projects over the years.
“If organizations had best friends, TEAM PG and Charlotte County Habitat would be best friends for sure," said TEAM CEO Nancy Johnson.
Reineck told The Daily Sun that families in need of affordable housing are the real winners.
"What this milestone means for Charlotte County is that we’re able to help families achieve the dream of home ownership," Reineck said. "It means that for families in desperate need for affordable housing who want to become homeowners, we have the ability to help them."
For more information on to become involved with Charlotte County Habitat, go to www.charlottecountyhfh.org or call the office at 941-639-3162.
