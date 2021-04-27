PUNTA GORDA — Despite netting millions of dollars for Charlotte County in economic impact, the PicklePlex organization was denied financial support from county commissioners Tuesday to expand their facility in Punta Gorda.
The sports complex features 16 pickleball courts on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda.
Since the start of the new year, the nonprofit PicklePlex organization hosted two national pickleball tournaments, serving up almost $2.5 million in economic impact for the county.
Those national tournaments, however, can’t continue without an additional eight courts at the complex.
“The tournaments are outgrowing us,” Charlotte County Tourism Director Sean Doherty told the commissioners.
Doherty said organizers had to turn away hundreds of participants for both the 2021 tournaments — World Pickleball Championship in February, and the APP Punta Gorda Open in January.
Incoming PicklePlex President Gary Wilson told The Daily Sun the expansion is estimated to cost around $450,000.
“If we’re going to have expansion,” Wilson said, “well, we’ve reached out for $850,000 of donations (for the courts we have), at some point it gets more difficult to get more and more donations.
“If the county doesn’t step in, expansion is done. Without the expansion, national tournaments will not come here and there will no longer be the $5 million in economic impact.”
Since the courts opened in 2019, Doherty told the commissioners that PicklePlex has generated over $5.7 million in economic impact.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo thought the county needed to have a better policy in place.
“There are always pros to every proposal that comes before the board — and we get a lot of them — but there’s also cons,” Tiseo said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We lack of a clear policy on how we fund capital improvement money with taxpayer dollars to a nonprofit in this situation.”
“If something happens to you (as an organization) and the money dries up, where does the county step in and say, ‘We have the authority to do so and take over the courts,’” he continued.
“Who would be responsible for the courts, who would take over management operations. It becomes part of our budget for maintenance and operation. None of that (information) exists.”
Commissioner Chairman Chris Constance said he didn’t want the idea of supporting PicklePlex to go away.
“I brought this up because we are talking about keeping and bringing in more tournaments in and generating economic benefit that we have just tasted a little bit of over the years,” Constance said.
“Maybe in the next six months we can have something more solid (as a policy),” he continued. “I think everyone up here understands the value (of PicklePlex) but how do we get there?”
With the commissioners’ decision Tuesday, PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly told The Daily Sun that they will just “continue on as we have.”
“We will hold our own small local tournaments to help us raise money to pay our bills and keep with our (480-something) members,” Reilly said, “and we will make sure that our members have the best place to play in the area.”
