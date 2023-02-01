Charlotte County Clerk Roger Eaton stands with new Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Leah Valenti, and State Rep. Michael Grant, who conducted the swearing in ceremony for Leah Valenti on Tuesday morning.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Rocco Valenti, 12, stands with his mother, new Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Leah Valenti during a swearing in ceremony officiated by state Rep. Michael Grant on Tuesday in Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte County has a new elections supervisor.
Leah Valenti was sworn in on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from her office.
The ceremony took place at Punta Gorda Justice Center in Punta Gorda.
State Rep. Michael Grant, the majority leader of the Florida Statehouse, conducted the ceremony.
“I am honored and ready to serve Charlotte County as the sixth Supervisor of Elections," Valenti said in a statement.
Valenti was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday to succeed Paul Stamoulis.
Stamoulis resigned suddenly Dec. 7 due to health reasons, he said in a statement at the time. Valenti will complete the two years remaining in his term. Stamoulis had been elected to the position three times.
She met with the Charlotte County Elections Office staff on Tuesday, the news release stated.
"Together, we will continue to ensure elections are fair and efficient for all voters and citizens in Charlotte County,” Valenti stated in a news release.
