PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is asking the city for more financial contributions.
The city of Punta Gorda is a founding partner of CHEC and has continued to play an active role in the organization.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun Monday that the city has worked with the group since it began in 1987.
"The support of the organization has provided environmental education, recreation, environmental research, and conservation lands management services for visitors and residents of the city of Punta Gorda," she said.
Currently, the city has provided around $15,000 a year to the group.
In a June 10 letter to the city, CHEC CEO Michael Bednar wrote that the organization needs more funds due to community growth.
"With a focus on earth science, CHEC empowers our community and visitors to think critically about the environment," he wrote. "As community development continues, the spirit of conservation and the ability to communicate relevant and actionable change is more important than ever.
"I am requesting that the city increase their support to $20,000 annually to continue to fund free educational programming and open access to green spaces. CHEC has worked to raise public awareness about the value of our natural resources through education, recreation, and research. With your continued support we will meet the increased demand for these services.
"We have previously received $15,000 annually and with the rising cost of goods and services, we need your support more than ever."
Funding for the group comes from the city's general fund.
CHEC was founded 35 years ago by the city of Punta Gorda in partnership with Charlotte County, Charlotte County Public Schools, and the Peace River Audubon organization, according to Bednar.
"Our organization offers free environmental education/programming throughout Charlotte county, including free field trips for every 2nd and 4th grader in the county," he told The Daily Sun. "When the annual budget process begins, we submit a proposal based on our forecast for the coming year and, like many of our local parks and public amenities, these costs will include everything from material goods and utilities to staff costs and more.
"This year follows a second consecutive year of record attendance and a return to in-person, post COVID-19 activities," he continued. "As more and more urbanization transforms our community, CHEC, with its 46,000-plus acres, continues to be a target destination for neighbors looking to unplug and explore."
The CHEC request is part of the city's overall fiscal year 2023 budget discussion Wednesday. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.